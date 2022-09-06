‘Beyond Happy': Local Tennis Star Tiafoe Advances in US Open

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe served up his biggest win yet on Monday when he defeated 22-grand Slam Champ Rafael Nadal. Now, the Hyattsville native will advance in the US Open quarterfinals.

The win was a major upset at the US Open because Tiafoe is seeded 22nd and Rafael Nadal is the No. 2 seed. For Tiafoe though, the win is part of a dream that’s been years in the making.

“I’m beyond happy, I’m almost in tears, I can’t believe it, can’t believe it,” Tiafoe said after the match.

LOCAL TENNIS STAR: What an incredible journey Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe has had! He grew up sleeping in a spare room at the tennis center where his dad was a custodian. He beat Rafael Nadal in a stunning upset at the US Open last night and plays the quarterfinals tomorrow pic.twitter.com/BWWMWUjd0A — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) September 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His tennis journey began in College Park, Maryland, at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC).

His parents emigrated to the US from Sierra Leone in the 1990s. His dad worked at the tennis center as a custodian. Money was so tight, the family slept in a spare room there, so he grew up on the court.

“It’s a lifestyle, I’ve been doing it all my life so far, it means a lot to me,” Tiafoe said.

Early on, coaches knew he was something special. At just 14 years old, he was ranked number one in the world for his age group.

“I just want it so much more than they do, every time I step on the court it’s like, I’m here to just work as hard as I can,” Tiafoe said.

His hard work is now paying off at the US Open.

Here are five things to know about Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked No. 24 in the world.

“We are so happy right now, you know we cannot wait 'til Sunday...and then we all can celebrate,” his former coach Komi Akli said.

Sunday marks the finals in the US Open, but he’ll have to win twice more to get there.

Tiafoe has only been to a grand slam quarterfinal once before. He went to the 2019 Australian Open and he lost to Nadal.

The players at JTCC said they have faith their friend can pull off a win.

“He inspires us to, I guess to work hard and be as good as him hopefully one day,” tennis player Stefan Regalia said.

“He’s taught me to always strive for greatness, to never settle for less,” tennis player Ameera Malik said.

Tiafoe’s US Open quarterfinal is Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. He faces off against No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev.