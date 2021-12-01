Beltway to Partially Close at I-66 This Weekend

If you drive on the Capital Beltway late at night, overnight or early in the morning, a partial closure in Northern Virginia could affect you.

The outer loop of the Beltway, express lanes and I-66 will be closed for parts of Friday and Saturday, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced. Bridge beams will be installed at the interchange between I-495 and I-66.

Here’s VDOT’s breakdown of what to expect on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4:

I-495 South approaching I-66

Two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. All lanes of I-495 South (Outer Loop) will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. nightly.

Traffic will be directed to exit to I-66 West, travel to the exit to Nutley Street, stay to the left to Nutley Street South and turn left at the traffic signal onto southbound Nutley Street, stay to the right to the loop ramp to I-66 East, then follow signs to I-495 South.

Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South

The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Traffic will be directed to continue farther west to Nutley Street, stay to the left to Nutley Street South and turn left at the traffic signal onto southbound Nutley Street, stay to the right to the loop ramp to I-66 East, then follow signs to I-495 South.

495 Express Lanes South from the entrance to the express lanes (about one mile prior to Route 267 (Dulles Toll Road)) to I-66

Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West

Ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South

Ramp from I-66 West to the 495 Express Lanes South

The Express Lanes and the ramps will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to alternate routes.

The closure and beam installation are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Go here for info.