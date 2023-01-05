Basilica of the National Shrine to Host Mass for Pope Benedict XVI: How to Watch Online

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will host a mass Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hours after his official funeral at the Vatican.

The public can attend as Archbishop Christophe Pierre celebrates the mass of Thanksgiving for Benedict's life and ministry at 12:10 p.m. in the Upper Church.

“All the faithful are invited to participate in the Mass to pray for the repose of the late Holy Father’s soul and to offer thanksgiving for his life and ministry,” a press release said.

It will also be livestreamed at https://www.nationalshrine.org/mass. The mass leaflet is also available online.

Pope Benedict XVI visited the Basilica in April 2008 during his visit to the United States. Artifacts from that visit are on display.