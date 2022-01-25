Baltimore Restaurant Manager, Delivery Worker Slain in 2 Shootings

The general manager of a restaurant in Baltimore’s Little Italy was killed in Fells Point early Monday and a woman delivering food was fatally shot hours later in northeast Baltimore during a robbery, police said.

Chesley Patterson, 44, was shot around midnight in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Patterson was the general manager of La Scala restaurant in Little Italy, less than half a mile from where he was killed, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Officers responded to another shooting on the 3900 block of White Avenue about two hours later and Cheryl McCormack, 51, of Nottingham was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. McCormack was killed during “a robbery gone bad,” police said.

McCormack’s husband, Jim, said his wife and another man were working for delivery service DoorDash when they had car trouble and stopped. McCormack said the man working with his wife told him two men tried to rob them, and when Cheryl McCormack said no, one of the men shot her.