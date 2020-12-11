Northeast DC

Baby Found in Crashed Car After Person Shot, Killed in DC

It is unclear what caused the crash or if the subject is still at-large

A person police found shot and unconscious in a crashed car in D.C.'s Carver/Langston neighborhood Friday has died, police confirm. An unhurt baby was also found in the car.

Around 4 p.m., D.C. police along with D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Benning Road Northeast for reports of a crash. 

Officers discovered a person inside the crashed car who was shot multiple times. Police say the victim was found unconscious and not breathing.

The baby appeared to be unhurt, police said.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if the subject is still at large.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

