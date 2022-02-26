Authorities Investigate After Woman Killed in Police Pursuit Crash in Montgomery County

Maryland authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred following a traffic stop and police pursuit.

The state attorney general’s office said a Montgomery County police officer saw a car commit a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in in North Bethesda.

As the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the woman driving the car drove away, authorities said. She lost control of the vehicle while being pursued by the officer and crashed on Randolph Road in Wheaton. The crash scene is about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from the traffic stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities said the officer’s body-worn and dashboard cameras and microphone were activated during the incident.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is assisting in the investigation.

The state attorney general's office said its Independent Investigations Division "will generally release the name of the involved officers within 48 hours," and "generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident."