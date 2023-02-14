Attempted Carjacking in Silver Spring Happens Same Day Council Announces Nighttime Safety Bill

An attempted carjacking in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday night happened on the same day Montgomery County leaders announced new legislation to improve nighttime safety.

The legislation concerns businesses with late-night hours — between midnight and 6 a.m. — in areas that get a high number of calls to police, officials said. Each business would have to develop a safety plan and have it approved by police.

Stepped-up safety protocols would include secure personnel training, improved lighting and security cameras.

On Monday night, an attempted carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring.

The victim told police he was approached by a young man with a knife. The suspect got into the car but couldn't drive it because it had a stick shift. The suspect got out and ran. No arrests have been made.

The Late Night Business Safety Plan will be introduced to the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday.

“Last year we met with business leaders and community members here in Silver Spring to discuss the situation and concerns with late night establishments over crime and safety,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. “Since then, we’ve added safety cameras and new license plate reading technology in areas where they are needed. We’ve used crime date to reconfigure our patrol strategies. When passed, this bill will be another tool to help keep the community safe by relying on our businesses that cater to a late-night crowd to be part of the solution.”

Many businesses in the area have already made changes, officials said.

Those that don't comply would receive a fine, or in extreme cases would be forced to shut down.

Police have already added three "high-visibility" morning posts for officers in downtown Silver Spring area and more bicycle officers on patrol, county officials said in a news release.