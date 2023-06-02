Assistant Property Manager Accused of Pepper Spraying Tenant in Adams Morgan

An assistant property manager at an apartment building in Adams Morgan allegedly used pepper spray on a tenant.

The tenant, Christine Corbin, recorded the encounter on her cellphone because she wanted to capture his response to what she says was the removal of materials announcing efforts to form a tenants association in the building.

In the video, the assistant property manager is seen raising his arm before Corbin screams she’s just been pepper sprayed.

“I could not open my eyes for two hours,” she said. “I got hauled off in an ambulance and I was in Georgetown Hospital for two hours. My arms are still burning.”

D.C. police took a report that says the assistant manager left the scene after the incident.

After her release from a hospital emergency room, Corbin returned home more determined than ever to address what she described as long-term issues involving health and safety at the building that have been ongoing since she moved in two years ago.

Multiple tenants described repeated water shutoffs for plumbing work. Most recently on Thursday, it lasted 24 hours, the tenants said.

“I have lived in this situation for two years,” Corbin said. “We have a lot of elderly people.”

The building’s management company, UIP Property Management, released a statement saying, in part: “We are sorry to learn of the episode at one our properties today, and we are cooperating with authorities investigating. There has been, and is planned, noticed work ongoing at the property, to update the plumbing system. All residents have been noticed and have been cooperating.”

Police plan to charge the man in the video with simple assault. They have not arrested him yet.