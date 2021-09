First responders rescued one person who was suspended 100 feet up in the air by their safety line alongside a high-rise building in Arlington on Wednesday.

Rescue crews used a rope rescue techniques and a ladder truck to bring the person down, Arlington Fire officials said.

The rescue shut down Wilson Blvd.

The person who was rescued is being evaluated by medical staff and crews are in the process of clearing the scene, Arlington fire officials said.

This story is developing.