Arlington

Arlington Farmers Markets to Reopen with Preorder System, Will Promote Social Distancing

Each farmers market will limit patrons to 10 at a time

By Sydney Coplin

yellow zucchinis at farmers market
Marcus Yam/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

SLUG: PH/ORGANICS. DATE: June, 27, 2009 CREDIT: Marcus Yam / TWP. Arlington, VA. Yellow Zucchinis sit on Peter Perkins of Red Rake Farm’s market stand at the Arlington’s Farmers Market in Arlington, VA on Saturday, June 27, 2009. Red Rake Farm incorporated in 1996 and has been certified organic since 1999. They are a full spectrum farm growing many varieties of fruits, vegetables (Apples to Zucchini), herbs, edible flowers, cut flowers and a line of gourmet pet products. (Photo by Marcus Yam/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three Arlington farmers markets will be opening up again this weekend with additional precautions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The farmers markets will be offering online preorder options and will limit the amount of visitors to ten at a time. Guests should expect to come to the farmers markets to pick up their food and not spend a lot of time socializing. 

The three available farmers markets in Arlington are Arlington Farmers Market, Pike Park Farmers Market and Westover Farmers Market. You can schedule your preorders with the vendors listed on each of the designated websites. 

Local

Rosslyn 3 hours ago

Hotel in Rosslyn to Be Redeveloped, Partially Demolished

Virginia 3 hours ago

Support Restaurants in Crisis During Virginia Takeout Week

“We are working hard to develop a new system to do business that supports our community of shoppers and vendors, and still abides by the Governors Executive Order,” said Amy McWilliams, manager of the Pike Park Market on Columbia Pike in the announcement.

“We are still working out how we will be able to take preordered sales and distribute them. We will post everything on our website when we have things in place.”

The new market system follows guidance from the Governor’s Office and Virginia Department of Agriculture which allows farmers markets to continue operating as long as they promote social distancing. 

This article tagged under:

Arlingtoncoronavirusarlington farmers marketpike park farmers marketwestover farmers market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us