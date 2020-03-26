Arlington Farmers Markets to Reopen with Preorder System, Will Promote Social Distancing

Three Arlington farmers markets will be opening up again this weekend with additional precautions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The farmers markets will be offering online preorder options and will limit the amount of visitors to ten at a time. Guests should expect to come to the farmers markets to pick up their food and not spend a lot of time socializing.

The three available farmers markets in Arlington are Arlington Farmers Market, Pike Park Farmers Market and Westover Farmers Market. You can schedule your preorders with the vendors listed on each of the designated websites.

“We are working hard to develop a new system to do business that supports our community of shoppers and vendors, and still abides by the Governors Executive Order,” said Amy McWilliams, manager of the Pike Park Market on Columbia Pike in the announcement.

“We are still working out how we will be able to take preordered sales and distribute them. We will post everything on our website when we have things in place.”

The new market system follows guidance from the Governor’s Office and Virginia Department of Agriculture which allows farmers markets to continue operating as long as they promote social distancing.

