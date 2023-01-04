Are You a Millionaire? Check Your MD or VA Lottery Ticket

Two lucky Mega Millions players have tickets worth $1 million in their possession.

Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. The tickets are each worth $1 million.

The odds of winning the $1 million prize in Mega Millions are about 1 in 12 million, the Virginia Lottery said.

The winning Maryland ticket was purchased at High’s located at 4101 Norrisville Road in White Hall. The store will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The winning Virginia ticket was purchased in Clearbrook Mini Mart located at 5469 Franklin Road in Roanoke County. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus, according to the Virginia Lottery.

No one guessed all six numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot. The Mega Ball number was 18.

Maryland winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. More information on how to claim a prize can be found here.

Virginia winners have 180 tickets to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact them to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday with a jackpot of $940 million .