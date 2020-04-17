Coronavirus in DC Area

App Offers Support for Recovering Addicts as Alcohol Sales Skyrocket

Recent research from Nielsen demonstrates that liquor sales are up 75 percent, and online alcohol sales have skyrocketed by over 240 percent

By Doreen Gentzler, Patricia Fantis and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Feelings of anxiety and isolation may lead to trouble for people who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse. They can't attend in-person meetings or connect with family and friends like they used to, and a lot of their support systems have been taken away.

Recent research from Nielsen shows liquor sales are up 75 percent and online alcohol sales have skyrocketed by over 240 percent.

“We are fighting this invisible enemy. People are having financial difficulties, people are losing their jobs, people are having relationship difficulties,” said neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez. “Anxiety and alcohol abuse really goes hand-in-hand.”

Local

West Virginia 1 hour ago

West Virginia Considers the Possibility of Reopening

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Pedestrian Safety Concerns Arise While Social Distancing

In order to deal with the hardships at hand, Hafeez said it is important for people to create a sense of structure.

Speaking to a therapist on Zoom or attending virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are a couple ways to productively spend time throughout the day.

MJ Gottlieb, the CEO and founder of an app called Loosid meant to support people recovering from addiction, developed the app out of his own experience.

The app offers virtual resources to help maintain sobriety, as well as sober dating and other virtual events for people to connect with each other.

“You can be completely anonymous and get the help that you need. The interaction and engagement and connection is key, and there’s no barrier of entrance,” he said.

The app has seen a 106 percent spike in users since March.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in DC AreaAlcoholismNielsenAlcoholics AnonymousLoosid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us