Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Avalon Condos at 2627 Adams Mill Road in Northwest D.C.

D.C. officials reported a fire burning on the roof of the apartment building as smoke and flames were seen throughout the city. There are currently no reports of injuries.

2 Alarm fire 2600 block Adams Mill Rd NW. Large roof deck atop 5 story occupied apartment building well involved on arrival. Heavy fire knocked down. Hitting hotspots and checking floor beneath for extension. Approx 20 units & 100 personnel operating. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/kHDiHtwnwJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 20, 2023

