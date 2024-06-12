Navy Yard

Police investigate fatal shooting in Navy Yard

Residents of the building where the shooting occurred expressed concerns over violent crime.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

Residents in an upscale Navy Yard apartment building shared their safety concerns after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the area around 2:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Not long after, a man arrived at George Washington University Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Sebastian from Southeast D.C.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. because I was receiving a bunch of phone calls as to like, ‘Hey are you okay? What’s going on at the bottom of your building?’” said Charles Truxal, a resident of the building.

Building management later told residents in an email a dispute that started inside of an apartment escalated outside, ending in gunfire.

“It’s just very surreal, when you know, I’ve walked through here at 3 a.m. coming home from bars or something like that,” said Jimmy Murrill, another resident.

Police said around the same time, another man was dropped off at a Northern Virginia hospital with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, he did not survive.

In their last update, MPD said that man may have been injured on K Street but cannot confirm.

Shortly after, Alexandria Police released pictures of a dark gray C-Class Mercedes-Benz that they believe is involved.

As the search for the shooter continues, MPD has not said much about the investigation.

“I’m not renewing my lease,” Truxal said. “I fully plan to move out to Arlington.”

He said this shooting is just the latest in a long list, and he’s had enough.

“There was a drive-by shooting on a car just right down the road that my friend was behind, somebody was shot just over that way at the metro stop, and then again somebody was shot at that metro stop over there too just like this year,” Truxal said. “I don't know, it seems like crime is out of control.”

A representative for Alexandria Police said detectives are looking at all options, and nothing is off the table.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to call MPD.

