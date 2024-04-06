Angela Alsobrooks' US Senate campaign office in Silver Spring burglarized Thursday night

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says someone broke into her Senate campaign office in Silver Spring, Maryland on Thursday night.

The burglary was discovered on Friday morning when a field office staffer came into work for the day.

The campaign says that items were thrown in the trash, personal belongings were stolen, and a closed and sealed notebook containing sensitive campaign information had been opened.

Alsobrooks' office was the only one in the building broken into, the campaign said in a press release sent out Friday.

“I am disappointed to see that our office seemed to be targeted. Someone forced their way in, went through sensitive material, threw some of our campaign shirts in the trash and stole personal items from a staff member,” Alsobrooks said in the release. “What I will say is that this will not deter us and it only strengthens our resolve to run the kind of uplifting campaign we’ve been running since day one.”

The campaign is installing surveillance cameras to increase office safety after the incident.