Ambulance Carjacked Near Rockville Hospital, Man in Custody: Police

By Sophia Barnes

Ambulance
A man is in custody after an ambulance was carjacked early Friday near a Rockville, Maryland, hospital, police said.

The ambulance was taken about 2:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Broshchart Road, Montgomery County Police said. That’s near Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center.

The suspect was arrested by Virginia State Police.

It’s unclear how far the suspect may have traveled in the stolen ambulance. Further details about the circumstances of the carjacking weren’t immediately available.

Police are concerned about a rise in carjackings in Montgomery County and other parts of the D.C. area.

