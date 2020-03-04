coronavirus

AIPAC Says Some Attendees Were Possibly in Contact With NY Coronavirus Patient

DC health officials say there's no reason to 'sound the alarm,' according to AIPAC

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2020 Policy Conference in Washington, DC, March 2, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Some of the thousands of people who attended the The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's conference in Washington, D.C., this week were possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus before they went to the pro-Israel lobbying group's event.

AIPAC alerted activists Wednesday that a group of attendees from New York were potentially in contact with a person who has coronavirus, but that the individual with the virus did not attend. The group was told to self-quarantine.

"To our knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus at this time," AIPAC said in a statement.

The organization said it is working with the D.C. Department of Health, which is coordinating with the CDC and the New York Health Department.

"The DC Health Department considers this a low-risk exposure," the satement said.

Local

Erika Gonzalez 2 hours ago

Why a Steam Oven, Pergola or Nice Tub May Be Key to Selling Your Home

Maryland 2 hours ago

Prince George’s Co. to Put Body Cams on Every Officer

According to AIPAC's website, more than 18,000 people were expected to attend the conference that was held from Sunday to Tuesday.

Headliners at this year’s conference, included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of prominent Democrats and Republicans, such as Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y.

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke at the conference via video, according to The Washington Post.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWashington DCAIPAC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us