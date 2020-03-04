AIPAC Says Some Attendees Were Possibly in Contact With NY Coronavirus Patient

Some of the thousands of people who attended the The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's conference in Washington, D.C., this week were possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus before they went to the pro-Israel lobbying group's event.

AIPAC alerted activists Wednesday that a group of attendees from New York were potentially in contact with a person who has coronavirus, but that the individual with the virus did not attend. The group was told to self-quarantine.

"To our knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus at this time," AIPAC said in a statement.

Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 4, 2020

The organization said it is working with the D.C. Department of Health, which is coordinating with the CDC and the New York Health Department.

"The DC Health Department considers this a low-risk exposure," the satement said.

According to AIPAC's website, more than 18,000 people were expected to attend the conference that was held from Sunday to Tuesday.

Headliners at this year’s conference, included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of prominent Democrats and Republicans, such as Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y.

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke at the conference via video, according to The Washington Post.