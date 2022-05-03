After Being Shot, Juvenile Runs for Help in Northeast DC

Police say a juvenile was shot Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C.

The shooting happened in the area of Florida Avenue and 5th Street NE. The victim ran to the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway NE, near the KIPP DC College Preparatory school, where he got help and was taken to a local hospital.

The school is not connected to the shooting.

D.C. Fire & EMS and MPD officers were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officers are in the area investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not provided the victim's exact age or condition. It was not known what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.