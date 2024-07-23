AEDs added to parks in Fredericksburg, Virginia

What to Know In an emergency, someone should begin hands-only CPR first, followed by a call to 911 to gain access to the AED.

The 911 operator will provide a special code to open the cabinet, with the AED ready for use.

At about $2,000 per unit, they're not cheap. That's where community partners come in.

Visitors to Fredericksburg's parks this summer might notice something new: That city has become one of the few areas in Virginia to place automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in local parks.

This extra layer of safety is thanks to strong community partnerships and donations.

Pickleball players at Memorial Park have heard the frightening story of what happened there awhile back.

"I had personally heard the story of of the person that had cardiac arrest here," pickleball player Frank Kelly said.

If it ever happens again, there is now a lifesaving AED just steps away from the court. This park and three others now have the specially designed devices in place. They're protected from the weather, lit at night and secured — but available in an instant.

"Cardiac arrest can strike at any time, so we want to make sure our community has the resources available to them," Fredericksburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack McGovern said.

In an emergency, someone should begin hands-only CPR first, followed by a call to 911 to gain access to the AED. The 911 operator will provide a special code, and the cabinet will open, with the AED ready for use.

At about $2,000 per unit, they're not cheap. That's where community partners come in. The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation funded two.

"We knew that it would have a significant positive impact on our community by saving lives, and that’s part of our mission," said Xavier Richardson, Mary Washington Healthcare's senior vice president and chief corporate development officer.

Eddie Allen, who handles grants for the Fredericksburg Police Department, said the city became a certified HEARTsafe community in 2017. These AEDs are just the latest step to help save lives.

"I'm sure there is going to be something; somebody is going to need it," Allen said. "And the old saying, 'It's not if; it’s when.'"

And even some young pickleball players have taken notice.

"It's great that it's here now," Kelly said.

With more grants and community donations, more AEDs are on the way. A community organizations called the Knights of Pythias also has contributed ten thousand dollars to help pay for some of the park AEDs.

Fredericksburg's parks department aims to have 26 AEDs across the city.