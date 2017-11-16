Maryland police are searching for a women who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a McDonald's by climbing through a drive-thru window. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Maryland police said a woman accused of climbing through a McDonald's drive-thru window, helping herself to a beverage before stealing food and money in a viral video has been arrested.



Jessica Marie Cross, 27, was arrested Thursday of charges of burglary and theft, Howard County police said.

According to police, Cross tried to place an order in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald's in Columbia on Nov. 5 at 1 a.m., but the business was closed.

Surveillance video shows Cross reaching through the unlocked window, grabbing a cup and pouring herself a beverage. Moments later, she climbs through the window and walks around the kitchen of the restaurant.

During the 35 minutes she was in the fast-food restaurant, police say she stole $1,400, a purse, food items and Happy Meal toys. She was also seen on video attempting to disable the surveillance system and wipe her fingerprints from several surfaces.

After the video of the McDonald's burglary went viral, police say they received several tips identifying Cross as the suspect. Cross turned herself in to police Thursday morning.

Investigators are working to determine who might be eligible for a portion of the $500 reward that was offered for information in the case.