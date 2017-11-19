Redskins Look To Rebound Against Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins warms up during pre game before playing the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are looking to bounce back against a team that is seeking its eighth straight win.

The New Orleans Saints, who lost their first two games, has reeled off seven straight win. Head coach Sean Payton is trying to keep his team focused despite all the success.

For the Redskins, it has been a wildly inconsistant season so far, winning big games, like against Seattle, and failing to success, like against Minnesota. They have gone 2-3 over the last five and are 4-5 on the season.

**Scoring plays updated live below**