Va. Man Brought Loaded Gun to Reagan National Airport

Officers caught a Manassas man who tried to bring a loaded gun onto a flight from Reagan National Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

A security guard detected the 9mm semi-automatic handgun after the man put it on the convetor belt and into the security x-ray machine Thursday, TSA said.

The gun was loaded with seven bullets, TSA officials said.

TSA officers called police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge, TSA officials said.

The gun scare did not affect airport operations, TSA officials said.

Passengers are allowed to fly with guns in their checked baggage, but they must be properly labeled and packed.