Two Reports of Indecent Exposure to Minors in Va.

Police in Bristow, Virginia, are searching for a male who allegedly exposed himself to minors twice last week.

The male, possibly a teenager, reportedly exposed himself to a boy in the 12500 block of Moray Firth Way Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim ran home and reported the incident to a family member, who called police.

A second incident of indecent exposure reportedly occurred Friday afternoon at a playground on the 12600 block of Braemar Parkway. Police said the same person allegedly approached three children and exposed himself to one of them. The children ran home, and a parent called police Saturday.

Police are looking for a white male, possibly a teenager, standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair.