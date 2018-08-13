Trial for Man Accused of Killing Wife, Police Officer Set to Start - NBC4 Washington
Trial for Man Accused of Killing Wife, Police Officer Set to Start

By Associated Press

Published at 5:38 AM EDT on Aug 13, 2018

    File photo of Ashley Guindon

    Jury selection is scheduled to get underway at the trial of an Army veteran charged with killing his wife and a police officer who responded to his northern Virginia home in 2016. 

    Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Hamilton of Woodbridge is facing a possible death penalty when his trial begins Monday in Manassas. At least 200 potential jurors are being called to the courthouse this week. 

    Hamilton is charged in the shooting deaths of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Officer Ashley Guindon, who was working her first shift when she was shot and killed. 

    Two other officers were shot and wounded. 

    Hamilton has pleaded not guilty, though court records indicate he confessed to the shootings after his arrest. 

    The trial is scheduled to last three months.

    Copyright Associated Press
