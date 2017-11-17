Shots Fired at Park Police Officers During Pursuit in Fairfax County

Someone fired a gun at U.S. Park Police officers during a pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

U.S. Park Police were pursuing a suspect on George Washington Parkway Friday about 8 p.m., Jackie Bensen reports.

Eventually, the suspect's SUV left the parkway and ended up on Alexandria Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county, Bensen said.

The shooting happened in the area of Ft. Hunt Road and Alexandria Avenue. Park Police called the incident an "officer-involved shooting." No officers were hurt, police said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle, Bensen reports.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

News4's Jackie Bensen is at the scene. Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.