An Uber driver was arrested after an American University student reported the driver forced her out of the car and sexually assaulted on campus, police said.

The victim reported that her Uber driver ordered her to get out of the car outside of Asbury Hall, police said. She left the car, and the driver raped her, police said.

The attack happened about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The Uber driver was arrested Monday on sexual abuse charges.

Asbury Hall houses classrooms and administrative offices.

The American University Police Department warned students after the attack.

Police have not released any information about the driver.