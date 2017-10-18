About 70 diners and 15 staff were inside a Laurel, Maryland Olive Garden when something exploded in the utility room. No injuries were reported. (Published 3 hours ago)

The utility room of an Olive Garden restaurant in Laurel, Maryland, exploded Wednesday and blasted debris across the parking lot as roughly 70 diners sat inside.

Dramatic Chopper4 video shows a door blasted open with wood and restaurant equipment laying in the parking lot near the rear of the building, which was severely damaged.

Fifteen employees were inside during the blast, and two suffered minor injuries.

Prince George's County firefighters were called to the restaurant on Route 1 near the Laurel Shopping Center about 1 p.m. after reports of an explosion.

The inside of the restaurant suffered minimal damage.

Investigators said an electric panel exploded.

Authorities initially said there were no injuries.