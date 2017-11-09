Man Fires Shotgun at Alexandria ATM in Failed Bid to Get Cash - NBC4 Washington
Man Fires Shotgun at Alexandria ATM in Failed Bid to Get Cash

By Jacinth Jones

    Fairfax County Police Department
    Police sent these two photos of the suspect

    Police in Virginia are searching for someone who was caught on video firing a shotgun at an ATM in Alexandria on Sunday. 

    The person tried and failed to get money out of the machine, Fairfax County police said Thursday. 

    Surveillance images show someone with their face partially covered pointing a shotgun. Then, a flash can be seen. 

    After a BB&T customer saw pieces of the machine missing and scattered on the ground, officers were called about 11 a.m. Sunday to the bank on the 8600 block of Richmond Highway.

    Surveillance footage showed the ATM was shot about 4:45 a.m.

    Police say the suspect is believed to have left the area in a four-door sedan. 

    Anyone with information on the crime or the person in the photo is asked to call 703-691-2131. Anonymous information can be submitted by sending a text message to TIP187 or CRIMES (274637). A reward of as much as $1,000 is offered.

    Published 2 hours ago
