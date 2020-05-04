70 Residents of DC Long-Term Care Facilities Have Died of Coronavirus

Seventy residents and two employees of long-term care facilities in Washington, D.C., have died after they were infected with the coronavirus, data released by the city Monday shows.

Less than two weeks ago, on April 22, D.C. reported that 14 residents had died of the virus.

Residents of long-term care facilities now account for more than 25% of the 258 people counted by D.C. to have died of the virus. The total number of facility residents infected is 247, and 85 employees have tested positive.

D.C. has tallied nearly 5,200 cases of the virus total.

