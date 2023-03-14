7 Displaced After Large Apartment Fire in Petworth

Seven people are displaced after a fire burned through an apartment building in Petworth late Monday, authorities say.

The fire started on the back porch of the two-story building in the 4800 block of 3rd Street NW around midnight, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire from the ground and ladder trucks.

Two people were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. One cat died in the fire, and another is unaccounted for, according to firefighters.

Seven residents and a dog have been displaced.

People in the neighborhood reported hearing a boom around midnight.

Roads were closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.