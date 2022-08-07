66-Year-Old Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Church Vandalism

Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.
Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. A victim at the scene told police they found an offensive message on the church door.
Police later identified Hood after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.
Officers said the Church has been the target of similar incidents in the past. In May, there were vandalism incidents at other churches in Anne Arundel County, the Capital Gazette reported.
Hood was arrested Friday after a community member called to make a "citizens complaint." Hood was arrested by police, charged and later released on his recognizance.
“I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.
Police said the case is an active investigation and the suspect remains may received additional charges.