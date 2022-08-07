church vandalism

66-Year-Old Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Church Vandalism

The vandalism occurred at a church in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff

anne arundel county police car
Anne Arundel County Police Department

Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.

Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. A victim at the scene told police they found an offensive message on the church door.

Police later identified Hood after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers said the Church has been the target of similar incidents in the past. In May, there were vandalism incidents at other churches in Anne Arundel County, the Capital Gazette reported.

Hood was arrested Friday after a community member called to make a "citizens complaint." Hood was arrested by police, charged and later released on his recognizance.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

crash 51 mins ago

5 People Injured in Crash With Circulator Bus

vandalism 2 hours ago

Antisemitic Graffiti Found on Bethesda Trolley Trail

“I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said the case is an active investigation and the suspect remains may received additional charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

church vandalismMarylandAnne Arundel County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us