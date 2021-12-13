5-Year-Old Girl Missing From DC Since Saturday

A 5-year-old girl has been missing from D.C. since Saturday.

Police said Monday that the little girl, Mylen King, was last seen in the 3800 block of Hayes Street NE about 6 p.m. that day.

King is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and a leopard print shirt.

Critical #MissingPerson 5-year-old Mylen King, who was last seen in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/e2EZQfRNJS — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 13, 2021

It was not immediately clear why information on the missing child was not released until Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

