5-Year-Old Girl Missing From DC Since Saturday

A 5-year-old girl has been missing from D.C. since Saturday.
Police said Monday that the little girl, Mylen King, was last seen in the 3800 block of Hayes Street NE about 6 p.m. that day.
King is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and a leopard print shirt.
It was not immediately clear why information on the missing child was not released until Monday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
