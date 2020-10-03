5-Year-Old Dies in Anne Arundel County; Suspect in Custody

A 5-year-old was found dead with apparent trauma in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police say, and a suspect has been arrested.

Anne Arundel County Police responded about 8:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena, Maryland.

Officers found the body of the child “suffering from apparent trauma,” police said.

A suspect fled the scene and was later arrested in another state, police said. No information about the suspect or their relation to the child was immediately available.

Currently, there's no threat to the public, police say.

Police say the investigation is “extremely active” and more details will be released publicly later.

