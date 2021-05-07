Rescue

4 Rescued After Boat Overturns Near Chesapeake Bay Bridge

By Associated Press

Four people were rescued from the waters near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland late Thursday when their boat overturned, according to emergency crews.

The call for a capsized vessel came in just before 9 p.m., Anne Arundel County authorities said. Four people were rescued from an area about half a mile south of the Bay Bridge, according to the county fire department.

Three of the rescued boaters did not suffer injuries, the condition of the fourth person was not immediately given.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the vessel to overturn, or give the identities of those involved.

