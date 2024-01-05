4-month-old girl found after being taken in Georgetown car theft

A 4-month-old girl was found after being taken in a car theft in Georgetown, D.C. police confirmed.

The baby was found in a car seat in the 1500 block of 28th Street SE, police said. The car is still missing.

The white Jeep SUV with a missing gas cap door was taken from the 3000 block of M Street NW about 6 p.m.

