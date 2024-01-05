car theft

4-month-old girl found after being taken in Georgetown car theft

By Tom Lynch

File photo of police lights
NBC Washington

A 4-month-old girl was found after being taken in a car theft in Georgetown, D.C. police confirmed.

The baby was found in a car seat in the 1500 block of 28th Street SE, police said. The car is still missing.

The white Jeep SUV with a missing gas cap door was taken from the 3000 block of M Street NW about 6 p.m.

Stay with News4 for developments to this story.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

car theftWashington DCGeorgetowncrime
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us