4 Hospitalized After Two-Alarm Fire in Laurel, Firefighters Say

By Megan McGrath and Sophia Barnes

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and three others were hospitalized after a fire at a Laurel, Maryland, apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived at the garden-style apartment on the 9100 block of Scott Adam Court around 2:50 a.m. Friday and found flames showing on all three levels.

Three residents were trapped on a balcony, firefighters said. Seven people were rescued by Prince George's and Montgomery county firefighters.

Four people were taken to the hospital, firefighters said. Three others refused transport.

Video from the scene shows apartments blackened after firefighters put out the blaze, with few items appearing salvageable.

A total of 12 adults, four children and three pets were displaced, firefighters said.

The origin of the fire is under investigation. One resident said her father woke up, smelled smoke and began banging on doors to warn neighbors.

