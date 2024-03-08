4 guns from Mother's Day murder of 10-year-old linked to another 28 shootings, 2 homicides

Shell casings recovered from the scene of the Mother’s Day murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis came from four guns linked to more than two dozen other shootings, including two unsolved homicides, court documents revealed.

The 61 shell casings entered into the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ ballistic comparison database told police the four guns were used in 28 shootings in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, including the killings of 19-year-old Corey Riggins Jr. in November 2022 and Tyrone Hopkins in April 2023 — a few weeks before Arianna was killed.

In May 2022, a shot was fired in a robbery on Quincy Street NW. Police determined that shell casing came from one of the four guns linked to last year’s Mother’s Day murder.

D.C. police closed just three of those other shooting cases.

Arianna shot in car after family celebration

On the evening of May 14, 2023, Arianna's family was driving in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, west of DC-295, when they saw multiple people get out of a car directly behind them.

The people from that car began shooting, police said.

Arianna's family believes their car was struck by other people returning fire, police said.

The family then rushed to a firehouse, and Arianna was taken to a hospital.

She died three days later.

Gun recovered from suspect in Arianna's death linked to Virginia double homicide

Three men are charged with first-degree murder in Arianna’s death: Charles Edward Owens, Karon Gregory and Dallas McKinney.

When police searched Gregory’s home, they found multiple firearms, including a Glock linked to the murder of a couple in Fairfax County, Virginia, on May 26, 2021.

Military couple Brenda and Edward McDaniel were shot to death on the front lawn of their home in Springfield that day, Fairfax County police said.

Ronnie Marshall was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.