2 Teens, Woman Shot at Benning Road Metro Station, Police Search for Suspect: Officials

Three people were shot at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast Washington, D.C., Thursday, after a fight, and police are searching for the shooter, authorities said.

The shooting happened on a platform about 9 a.m. after a physical altercation, Metro Transit Police said.

A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries. Another boy and a woman are expected to survive their injuries, according to transit police. Police initially said the woman had life-threatening injuries, but later corrected their statement.

The suspect fled the scene, transit police said. A description of the suspect wasn't immediately released.

The Metropolitan Police Department says there is no ongoing threat.

No trains are stopping at Benning Road while police investigate.

Silver Line trains will run between Ashburn and Stadium-Armory, halting service before Benning Road. Blue Line trains are single tracking between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road, bypassing Benning Road.

Metro Transit Police will lead the investigation.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed someone during a fight at the Metro Center station, police said. The sound of gunshots sent terrified passengers fleeing, which one rider compared to a scene out of a zombie apocalypse movie.

