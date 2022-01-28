3 Opioid Deaths in SW DC Lead Officials to Warn of ‘Lethal Batch'

D.C. officials are warning the public about a "lethal batch" of opioids after three people died and several others had medical emergencies Friday in the Navy Yard area of Southwest.
One person died at 7 a.m. and two others died around noon Friday in the area of P Street SW, D.C. police said. Police believe the deaths were due to fentanyl overdoses.
"This afternoon more than 5 opioid overdoses in less than an hour & at least 2-3 fentanyl overdose deaths. There’s a lethal batch out," D.C. Council member Charles Allen said on Twitter. "If you see or know someone in crisis, the DBH Mobile Crisis number is 202-673-9300 or call 911 immediately."
