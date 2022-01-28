Washington DC

3 Opioid Deaths in SW DC Lead Officials to Warn of ‘Lethal Batch'

Police believe the deaths were due to fentanyl overdoses

By Gina Cook

D.C. officials are warning the public about a "lethal batch" of opioids after three people died and several others had medical emergencies Friday in the Navy Yard area of Southwest.

One person died at 7 a.m. and two others died around noon Friday in the area of P Street SW, D.C. police said. Police believe the deaths were due to fentanyl overdoses.

"This afternoon more than 5 opioid overdoses in less than an hour & at least 2-3 fentanyl overdose deaths. There’s a lethal batch out," D.C. Council member Charles Allen said on Twitter. "If you see or know someone in crisis, the DBH Mobile Crisis number is 202-673-9300 or call 911 immediately."

