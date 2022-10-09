Northwest DC

3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC

The gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center.

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

Three men are recovering in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center.

Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center.

D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details about their injuries are not known.

Authorities at this point in the investigation believe the gunfire was likely a drive-by, but have yet to release any information on a vehicle that could have been involved.

“[There were] multiple rounds of gunfire. Our officers also heard the gunfire. They were on scene right away,” Capt. Chris Moore, of the Metropolitan Police Department, said. 

Police said whoever fired at the three men quickly took off, and it doesn’t appear that any of the victims fired back.

“At this time, it looks just like a one-direction shooting,” Moore said.  

Multiple vehicles were also struck, and things could have been worse if there were more bystanders nearby.

More said the shooting appears targeted, but the motive was not immediately clear.

One woman who lives right next to the recreation center who wanted to remain anonymous said she was concerned, but not surprised.

“It definitely makes me nervous. I don’t like to walk on that corner ever. When I’m walking around, I tend to avoid that area,” she said. “Because I know that if something were to happen, it’s probably on that corner.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the potential shooter to contact them.  

“We’re trying to put an end to this gun violence as much as we can,” Moore said. 

Authorities said they’re reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses at this point in the investigation, but they do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the public.

