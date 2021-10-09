Crime and Courts

3 Men Injured in Frederick County Shooting: Sheriff

By NBC Washington Staff

Shutterstock

Three men were shot in Ballenger Creek, Maryland, early Saturday and law enforcement officials are looking for information about possible suspects, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 1:25 a.m. to a shooting in in the 6700 block of Killdeer Court, the sheriff's office said.

Three men were found with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. Information about their identities was not immediately available.

The injured were taken to separate hospitals. Two are in stable condition and another was undergoing surgery later on Saturday morning.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and are asking for tips in the case. If you have any information, you can call 301-600-1046.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsFrederick County Maryland
