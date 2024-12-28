3 firefighters injured battling Shaw fire

A fire went to two alarms Saturday in the 1500 block of 9th Street NW.

Three firefighters were injured and were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

About 20 units and 100 personnel were called to the scene. The fire was under control by 5:25 p.m., with crews still working to put out small hotspots.

The fire is believed to have started on the top floor of a three-story vacant rowhouse before it extended to other buildings. D.C. Fire & EMS said six structures were affected by the fire or by secondary damage. At least four of them were three-story rowhomes.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The 1400-1600 blocks of 9th Street NW were closed between O and R streets, as was the intersection of 9th and N streets NW.