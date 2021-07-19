PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

3 Dead in Prince George's County House Fire

A brick townhouse displays a charred exterior with a ladder going up to a broken window following a deadly fire.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS

Three people have died and a firefighter is injured after an overnight fire in a townhouse in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, fire officials said early Monday.

Prince George's County firefighters were dispatched about 2:21 a.m. to the 2400 block of Iverson Street for a townhouse fire with a report of people trapped, officials said. Once on the scene, crews found a two-story townhouse on fire.

Two people inside the home were pulled out and taken to a hospital, where they died. Another person was found dead at the scene.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor burns.

Three people were able to escape the home on their own, officials said.

Fire investigators and Prince George's County Police detectives are conducting a joint investigation, fire officials said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.

