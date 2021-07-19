3 Dead in Prince George's County House Fire

Three people have died and a firefighter is injured after an overnight fire in a townhouse in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, fire officials said early Monday.
Prince George's County firefighters were dispatched about 2:21 a.m. to the 2400 block of Iverson Street for a townhouse fire with a report of people trapped, officials said. Once on the scene, crews found a two-story townhouse on fire.
Two people inside the home were pulled out and taken to a hospital, where they died. Another person was found dead at the scene.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor burns.
Three people were able to escape the home on their own, officials said.
Local
Fire investigators and Prince George's County Police detectives are conducting a joint investigation, fire officials said.
Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.