3 dead in assisted living facility bus crash in Charles County

Three people on an assisted living facility bus died after the bus crashed into a dump truck head-on in Charles County, Maryland, early Friday, authorities say.

Two passengers and the driver of a “senior-living assisted facility transportation bus” were killed, Maryland State Police said in a statement. The names of the dead were not immediately released, pending notification of their families.

The crash occurred at Port Tobacco Road and Bowie Road, in a rural portion of the county, shortly before 8 a.m.

According to the initial investigation, the bus was headed west on Port Tobacco Road when “for unknown reasons,” the driver lost control and hit an eastbound dump truck head-on.

Three people were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Investigators do not believe either driver was impaired, police said.

An investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team is underway. All lanes of Port Tobacco Road were shut down.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.