3 arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Union Station

Three people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally at Union Station Friday evening, D.C. police said.

Hundreds gathered to call for a cease-fire and demand the U.S. cut off aid to Israel.

The rally began in Union Station Plaza at 4:30 p.m. with protesters greeted by a heavy police presence.

It was one of several demonstrations held across the country under the banner “shut it down for Palestine.”

“I’m really concerned that my tax dollars are being used right now to fund an incredibly disastrous assault on Palestinians in Gaza,” Janet Redman said.

“I’m angry that our government is supporting genocide,” Hasan Isham said. “We’re killing people using the money that I make for this country.”

Many in the crowd had personal connections to Palestine.

“I’m Palestinian American,” Nejwa Ali said. “I’m very proud of both identities, and my people are being bombed and killed indiscriminately in Gaza and the West Bank, and I refuse to stand down. I’m sick and tired that my tax money goes to Israel.”

After a couple hours, the protesters mobilized, moving closer to the Metro entrance and regrouping on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue.

Police barricaded the entrance, and at one point, Metro trains bypassed Union Station for a time because of the large demonstration, with service returning after 7 p.m.

Red Line customers: Trains are temporarily bypassing Union Station due to First Amendment Activity. Bus service has been requested to/from Judiciary Square. Please follow @metrorailinfo & @metrobusinfo for service updates. Thanks for your patience. #wmata https://t.co/Xw0maMMH5o — Metro Forward (@wmata) November 17, 2023

Wednesday night, U.S. Capitol Police clashed with protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Southeast D.C.

“After what happened earlier this week, it’s just, it’s tense, but we also feel like we all know we’re here for a joint reason and standing up for what we know is right,” Mary Beth McAndrews said.

The three people arrested were charged with defacing public property, police said.