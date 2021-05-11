3 Adults Killed, Child Injured in Shooting in Laurel: Police

Three adults are dead, and a child is fighting for their life after a domestic shooting in Laurel, Maryland, police say.

Anne Arundel County Police responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the shooting inside a home on Federalsburg South.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The three adults were found dead in the residence, police said.

Police say they believe the shooter is dead.

The injured child was taken to the hospital, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police say.

Amal Awad, the Anne Arundel County Chief of Police, asked the community for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news