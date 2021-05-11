Crime and Courts

3 Adults Killed, Child Injured in Shooting in Laurel: Police

Police believe the shooter is dead and there's no threat to the public

By NBC Washington Staff

maryland police investigate fatal domestic shooting

Three adults are dead, and a child is fighting for their life after a domestic shooting in Laurel, Maryland, police say.

Anne Arundel County Police responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the shooting inside a home on Federalsburg South.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The three adults were found dead in the residence, police said.

Local

Glenn Youngkin 7 hours ago

Political Newcomer Youngkin Wins Virginia GOP Governor Race

Aspen Hill 8 hours ago

Councilmember Urges Action After Couple Struck, Killed on Road Five Years Apart

Police say they believe the shooter is dead.

The injured child was taken to the hospital, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police say.

Amal Awad, the Anne Arundel County Chief of Police, asked the community for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAnne Arundel CountyLaurel
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us