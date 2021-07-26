2021 Supporting Our Schools Virtual School Supply Drive

Many teachers and students will be heading back to school this fall. Others will still be distance learning. Join NBC4 and T44 in ensuring that all of them attain academic success this year.

We’re Working 4 the Community with Donors Choose, an online site that lets you browse schools in our area and help fund specific teacher requests for tools and supplies. Click here to search by neighborhood, town, or zip code for schools and teacher projects to support. Teachers – you can sign up here to add your project funding requests!

Thank you to our friends at Apple Federal Credit Union for their partnership with us on this campaign.