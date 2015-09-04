2015 Bluebird Blues Festival Features The Jewels

Come out to the annual Bluebird Blues Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, for a day of great music and family activities at Prince George's Community College.

The 23rd annual Bluebird Blues Festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features headliner The Jewels as well as the following performers:

Jesi Terrell

Daryl Davis

The Spaniels

Full Power Blues

Barry Lee Pearson

Phil Wiggins and the Chesapeake Sheiks

Bluesman Tom Larson

Hardway Connection

Clarence "The Bluesman" Turner

News4's Jim Handly will emcee the event.

The Bluebird Blues Festival is an annual celebration that has become one of the county's premier events. Each year, the festival attracts an average of 12,000 people, dozens of vendors, and national blues acts.

The Festival includes two stages, children’s activities, music workshops, and food and craft vendors. All events are free and open to the public.

NBC4's Bluebird Blues Festival sponsors are Allstate and Washington Regional Transplant Community.