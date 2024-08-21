Ocean City

2-year-old killed in Ocean City tram collision

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating the collision.

By Taylor Edwards

Ocean City Fire Department

A toddler was struck and killed by a tram on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The 2-year-old boy was crossing the boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he was struck by a southbound tram at 8:14 p.m., according to police. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Ocean City EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. Both tram conductors remained on the scene.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating what happened. They are asking anyone with information to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left on their tip line at 410-520-5136, via email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or by calling the police department directly at 410-723-6610. People are asked to reference case number 2024-00-3922 when contacting them.

The name of the boy was not immediately released.

