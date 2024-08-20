1 dead after shooting at Gold's Gym in Reston, suspect on the run

A man is dead and the man who fatally shot him is on the run after a shooting in Reston, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

The two men were working out in a Gold's Gym location in the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Road when one man approached the other and shot him, police said.

After shooting the victim, the suspect ran away on foot, police said. The victim was found by officers in the gym with "trauma to the upper body," according to Fairfax Police spokesman Capt. Kent Bailey. It is not yet clear whether the victim had more than one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not yet been identified, and police are working to find and notify his next of kin before his identity is released to the public.

Police are still investigating whether the two men knew each other, whether a fight between the two led to the shooting and how any fight escalated to gun violence.

Fairfax County police also said they are searching for the suspect, who is still at large. The man believed to be the shooter was last seen running toward Reston Parkway just before 3 p.m.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the general public, as the violence was targeted toward the man who died.

Police officers are at the scene with K9 units and the Fairfax One helicopter division, as they search for the gun, the suspect and more information about the violent incident. The investigation is expected to continue into Tuesday evening.

